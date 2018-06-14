Seoul: Measures to Facilitate US-N. Korea Talks Need to Be Discussed

The South Korean presidential office says that it is necessary to discuss measures to advance dialogue while talks are under way between the U.S. and North Korea.



Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom made the remark in a media briefing on Wednesday while addressing questions about U.S. President Donald Trump’s remark that joint military exercises with South Korea will be suspended.



Kim said that Seoul needs to know the exact meaning and intention of Trump’s remarks before giving a more specific response, but said various measures need to be considered to help facilitate talks between Washington and Pyongyang on denuclearization and bilateral relations.



The top office did not articulate what the measures will be, but it appears to be giving the nod to the idea that joint military exercises can be suspended temporarily as the U.S.-North Korea talks continue.

[Photo : KBS News]