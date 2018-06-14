Trump: Kim Wanted to Make Deal

Write : 2018-06-13 18:03:28 Update : 2018-06-13 18:57:51

U.S. President Donald Trump says that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wanted to make a deal. 

Trump spoke to Voice of America(VOA) contributor Greta Van Susteren in Singapore following his summit with Kim in the city-state on Tuesday. 

Asked what brought Kim to the negotiating table, Trump said, "Because he knows that we mean business. I don't think he felt that in the past."

Trump said the summit initiated a process, noting the denuclearization of the North will start immediately, and that many other things will happen, including the repatriation of the remains of fallen soldiers on the Korean Peninsula. 

Describing the North Korean leader as a “funny guy," “smart” and “a great negotiator,” Trump said he and Kim “got along really well” and he felt they had a great chemistry.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

