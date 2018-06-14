US Civil Rights Activist Credits Moon for US-N. Korea Summit

A renowned American civil rights activist has credited President Moon Jae-in for the success of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Jesse Jackson, leader of Chicago-based Rainbow Push Coalition, contributed an article to the Chicago Sun Times on Tuesday and said the Trump-Kim summit got on track because of Moon's “extraordinary leadership.”



Pointing to the previous war of words between Trump and Kim, Jackson said the turning point came when Kim used his New Year’s address to wish the South Koreans good luck in hosting the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



He said Moon jumped on the opening, inviting North Korea to attend the Winter Olympics in February.



Jackson introduced other details of Moon’s mediatory role between Trump and Kim.