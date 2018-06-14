Pompeo Expects N. Korean Denuclearization in Trump's First Term

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he expects North Korea to take steps toward major disarmament over the next two-and-a-half years, during President Donald Trump's first term.



Pompeo told reporters his prediction in Seoul on Wednesday, adding there's a lot of work left to do.



He also sought to quell criticism that the joint statement Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed in Singapore on Tuesday lacked the term "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization."



Pompeo said the language used in the document encompassed those demands, even though they weren't spelled out.



He also warned that if North Korea fails to engage in negotiations in good-faith, the U.S. will resume its joint military drills with South Korea.



Pompeo is visiting Seoul to meet his South Korean and Japanese counterparts and pay a visit to President Moon Jae-in to brief and discuss the outcome of the Trump-Kim summit.

[Photo : KBS News]