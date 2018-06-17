Defense Ministry: Closely Consulting with US on August UFG

Seoul's Defense Ministry says it is closely consulting with the U.S. regarding the possible suspension of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint exercise scheduled for August.



In a regular briefing Thursday, ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said these matters are dealt with under close coordination between the two sides.



When asked if Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis ever discussed the issue, the spokeswoman said that is difficult to confirm.



CNN earlier reported that the Trump administration is expected to announce the formal suspension of planning for major multilateral military drills in August on the Korean Peninsula as soon as Thursday.



It also said a detailed guide from the Pentagon on how to carry out Trump's decision to suspend so-called "war games" with South Korea is expected this week.

