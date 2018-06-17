Defense Ministry: Closely Consulting with US on August UFG

Write : 2018-06-14 16:46:15 Update : 2018-06-14 17:18:45

Defense Ministry: Closely Consulting with US on August UFG

 Seoul's Defense Ministry says it is closely consulting with the U.S. regarding the possible suspension of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint exercise scheduled for August.

In a regular briefing Thursday, ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said these matters are dealt with under close coordination between the two sides.

When asked if Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis ever discussed the issue, the spokeswoman said that is difficult to confirm. 

CNN earlier reported that the Trump administration is expected to announce the formal suspension of planning for major multilateral military drills in August on the Korean Peninsula as soon as Thursday.

It also said a detailed guide from the Pentagon on how  to carry out Trump's decision to suspend so-called "war games" with South Korea is expected this week.  

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>