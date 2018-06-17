S. Korea, US to Continue Coordination on Follow-on Summit Negotiations

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says the top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to closely coordinate to establish joint response strategies related to follow-on negotiations of the North Korea-U.S. summit.



The ministry said that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks in Seoul Thursday and shared their assessments on the Singapore summit.



They also discussed future response measures on denuclearization.



Kang and Pompeo agreed that it's now important to thoroughly prepare for follow-up negotiations in order to fully and swiftly implement the agreements that came out of the inter-Korean summit and the U.S.-North Korea summit.



The two sides will further tighten coordination on various levels to draft joint strategies.



The two ministers also agreed that the Singapore summit has marked a historic milestone for the complete denuclearization of and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

[Photo : YONHAP News]