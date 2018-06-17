Russian Envoy Urges UNSC to Review Easing N. Korea Sanctions

Russian Envoy Urges UNSC to Review Easing N. Korea Sanctions

A Russian diplomat has proposed the easing of UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea in consideration of the progress made in summit talks between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S. 

According to the Russian news agency TASS, Russia's ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said Wednesday that the UN Security Council should consider measures in this direction.

He said that North Korea has expressed its will to denuclearize and that there should be a response.

The envoy said it's necessary to urge additional moves by North Korea's negotiation partners, and called for a "two-way" approach. 

The ambassador also stressed the developments that have taken place in recent months are in line with the road map proposed by Russia and China last year on seeking a peaceful and step-by-step resolution of the issues on the Korean Peninsula.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

