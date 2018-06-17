Abe Says He Wants to Meet with Kim Jong-un to Resolve Abduction Issue

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made it clear that he wants to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



According to Japan’s Kyodo News and NHK, Abe clarified his position on Thursday during a meeting with the families of Japanese citizens abducted by the North in the 1970s and 80s.



Abe was quoted as saying that Japan is determined to sit down with North Korea to resolve the abduction issue, adding the Japan-North Korea summit should be held to seek progress on that issue more than any other matters.



Abe is backtracking from his previous reluctance to meet with Kim for a summit in name only.



His change in position was known to be affected by a reportedly positive response from Kim on a possible North Korea-Japan summit during his historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore on Tuesday.

[Photo : KBS News]