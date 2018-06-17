Abe Says He Wants to Meet with Kim Jong-un to Resolve Abduction Issue

Write : 2018-06-14 16:59:53 Update : 2018-06-14 17:17:31

Abe Says He Wants to Meet with Kim Jong-un to Resolve Abduction Issue

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made it clear that he wants to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. 

According to Japan’s Kyodo News and NHK, Abe clarified his position on Thursday during a meeting with the families of Japanese citizens abducted by the North in the 1970s and 80s. 

Abe was quoted as saying that Japan is determined to sit down with North Korea to resolve the abduction issue, adding the Japan-North Korea summit should be held to seek progress on that issue more than any other matters. 

Abe is backtracking from his previous reluctance to meet with Kim for a summit in name only.  

His change in position was known to be affected by a reportedly positive response from Kim on a possible North Korea-Japan summit during his historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore on Tuesday.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>