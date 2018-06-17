US Senators Propose Bill to Stop Possible US Troop Withdrawal from S. Korea

Two U.S. senators have proposed a bill to block U.S. President Donald Trump going ahead with a possible decision to withdraw American troops from South Korea.



American broadcaster ABC said the bill, proposed by Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Tammy Duckworth, would prevent Trump pulling troops out of South Korea, “unless the secretary of defense says it’s in the interest of national security and that it would not undermine the security of allies in the region.”



In a separate statement, Duckworth said “U.S. troops are not bargaining chips to be offered up in an offhanded manner."



Earlier, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan added a clause to next year's National Defense Authorization Act, emphasizing the importance of U.S. Forces Korea in deterring North Korea’s invasion.



The moves were made after President Trump said in a press conference following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday that he wants to draw down troops from South Korea at some point.

