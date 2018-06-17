US Senators Propose Bill to Stop Possible US Troop Withdrawal from S. Korea

Write : 2018-06-14 18:37:26 Update : 2018-06-14 18:48:48

US Senators Propose Bill to Stop Possible US Troop Withdrawal from S. Korea

Two U.S. senators have proposed a bill to block U.S. President Donald Trump going ahead with a possible decision to withdraw American troops from South Korea. 

American broadcaster ABC said the bill, proposed by Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Tammy Duckworth, would prevent Trump pulling troops out of South Korea, “unless the secretary of defense says it’s in the interest of national security and that it would not undermine the security of allies in the region.”

In a separate statement, Duckworth said “U.S. troops are not bargaining chips to be offered up in an offhanded manner." 

Earlier, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan added a clause to next year's National Defense Authorization Act, emphasizing the importance of U.S. Forces Korea in deterring North Korea’s invasion. 

The moves were made after President Trump said in a press conference following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday that he wants to draw down troops from South Korea at some point. 

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>