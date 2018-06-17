Moon: Suspension of Joint Military Drills with US Can Be Considered

President Moon Jae-in has revealed South Korea could consider suspending joint military exercises with the United States if inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea talks continue to progress well.



According to the presidential office, Moon made the remarks while presiding over a National Security Council(NSC) meeting at the presidential office on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he might suspend Washington's joint “war games” with Seoul.



Moon said if Pyongyang takes sincere measures on denuclearization and continues talks with the South and the U.S. to resolve hostile relations, flexible changes to military pressure on the North are needed based on the spirit of mutual trust, adding he would prudently review a possible suspension.



Moon then instructed officials to closely consult with the U.S. over the specifics of the matter.



It was the seventh NSC meeting Moon has presided over since he took office last year. The last NSC meeting was held seven months ago when North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile.













[Photo : YONHAP News]