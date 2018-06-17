Pompeo Coveys US Resolve for CVID to Xi

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has conveyed the U.S.’ resolve for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula to Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The U.S. State Department said in a statement on Thursday that Pompeo told Xi and other Chinese leaders that Washington "wants a lasting and stable peace regime" in the region.



The department said Pompeo also conveyed the U.S.’ concerns about Chinese activities in the South China Sea during the meeting in Beijing.



Pompeo, who is visiting China to explain the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore, however, warned that peace efforts with the North still faced "risks" and insisted that sanctions on Pyongyang must be maintained until it dismantles its nuclear arsenal.



During his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Pompeo said that they have a path forward after so many years that can bring peace, but there are still risks that they won't achieve that goal and more work needs to be done.

[Photo : YONHAP News]