Kyodo: Japan Mulling N. Korea Summit in US

Write : 2018-06-15 09:55:12 Update : 2018-06-15 11:35:56

Japan is considering a summit with North Korea in the U.S. if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is invited to the UN General Assembly in mid-September.

Quoting a Japanese government official, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Friday that Tokyo is predicting the possibility of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres inviting Kim to speak at the UN, looking at the New York summit as an option. 

According to Japanese media, Tokyo is also mulling Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visiting Pyongyang in August or arranging a summit on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum(EEF) in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok set to open on September eleventh.

Abe recently reaffirmed his will to resolve the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea through direct talks with the North.

