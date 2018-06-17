Top Office: US Troop Presence Is Bilateral Alliance Issue

The presidential office says U.S. troop presence in South Korea concerns the bilateral alliance and is not something to be discussed in denuclearization negotiations between North Korea and the U.S.



Speaking to reporters on Friday, a senior presidential official made the remark while responding to questions about President Donald Trump mentioning a U.S. troop pullout from the Korean Peninsula in several recent media interviews.



The official made it clear there will be no withdrawal of U.S. troops and stressed there has been no related discussion between Seoul and Washington or changes to their stances.



In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that despite his call to bring back U.S. troops from South Korea, a military drawdown from the region is not on the table right now.



But he said it will be at the appropriate time and that he wants to bring home the troops.

[Photo : KBS News]