WP: Trump Compliments N. Korean News Anchor

The Washington Post reported on moments of intense drama in the days and hours leading up to the North Korea-U.S. summit, and mentioned President Donald Trump complimenting a North Korean news anchor.



Citing two people familiar with his remarks, the Post said that while in Singapore for the summit on Tuesday, President Trump at one point watched the North's state-run Korean Korean Central Television and talked about how positive the female North Korean news anchor was toward North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



According to the source, Trump joked that even the administration-friendly Fox News in the U.S. was not as lavish in its praise as the North Korean state TV anchor, and that maybe she should get a job on U.S. television.



The U.S. business news Web site, Business Insider, indentified the female anchor as Ri Chun-hee.