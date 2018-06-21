Putin Invites Kim Jong-un to Visit Vladivostok in Sept.

North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam on Saturday arrived in Beijing after a four-day trip to Russia to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



Kim, president of the Presidium of the North's Supreme People's Assembly, arrived in Beijing at 1 p.m. on a Chinese flight from Moscow to return home.



During the four-day trip, Kim paid a visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin to deliver a personal letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The content of the letter was not made public.



In the meeting, Putin invited the North Korean leader to join a global forum to be held in Vladivostok in September.



Kim Yong-nam is likely to stay the night in Beijing before returning home. During the stay, he may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping or senior Chinese officials.

