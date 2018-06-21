Moon to Make State Visit to Russia Thursday

Write : 2018-06-18 08:17:12 Update : 2018-06-18 09:15:20

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will embark on a three-day state visit to Russia on Thursday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. 

The presidential office said that while in Moscow, Moon will deliver a speech at the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, becoming the first South Korean president ever to do so. 

During the summit, Moon will discuss ways to increase the country's practical and economic cooperation with Russia. He is also likely to request Moscow's cooperation in seeking the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing peace in the region. 

Moon's trip will be the first state visit to Russia by a sitting South Korean president in 19 years. It will be Moon's third summit with Putin since he took office last May.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

