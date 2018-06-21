6.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Japan's Osaka Killing 3

At least three people are dead and more than 200 injured, after a six-point-one magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s Osaka region on Monday.



According to the Japan Meteorological Agency(JMA), the earthquake, with a depth of about 13 kilometers, hit the northern part of Osaka Prefecture at 7:58 a.m. Monday local time.



Japanese media reports say a nine-year-old girl and an elderly man died after being struck by collapsing walls and another elderly man died after being crushed by a falling bookshelf.



The South Korean Consulate in Osaka, meanwhile, said there were no reports of any South Koreans being injured.



The quake left many commuters stranded at stations or streets during morning rush hour, after a quake-triggered power outage disrupted the Shinkansen and other rail operations in western and central Japan.



Monday’s quake had an intensity of lower six on Japan’s seismic scale, the highest level measured in the region since the agency started tallying in 1923.



While no tsunami warning was issued, authorities warned about possible aftershocks in the coming days.









[Photo : KBS News]