Abe Continues to Woo Kim Jong-un for Summit Talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is wooing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a bid to hold bilateral summit talks.



According to Japan's Kyodo News, Abe was asked about how his government will resolve the Japanese abductees issue by a Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker during a meeting at the House of Councilors.



Abe said he wants to focus on building mutual trust with Pyongyang to resolve the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea.



Abe stressed the North and Japan can make a fresh start, shake off mistrust and resolve the abduction issue.



The prime minister has called for summit talks with North Korea in various media interviews but it's the first time that he expressed his intention while speaking in parliament since the historic North Korea-U.S. summit was held in Singapore last week.

