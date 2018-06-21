Defense Ministry to Brief Top Office on OPCON Transfer

Write : 2018-06-18 18:02:03 Update : 2018-06-18 19:05:27

The Defense Ministry will deliver its second report on defense reforms to the presidential office early next month.

The issue of taking back wartime operational control(OPCON) from the United States is expected to be discussed in depth.

A government source said Monday that the second discussion on defense reform hosted by President Moon Jae-in will be held in early July and likely address the OPCON transfer issue.

Minister Song Young-moo said last month that the transfer would be concluded when the "defense reform 2.0" is completed by the year 2023.

However, some pundits speculate the process could be carried out at a faster pace amid the current mood and dialogue on the Korean Peninsula, and the state of talks on duclearization and a peace regime.

During their annual Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) in 2014, South Korea and the U.S. indefinitely delayed the transfer of wartime operational control back to Seoul, which was scheduled at the end of 2015.

At that time, Seoul cited North Korea's nuclear and missile threats as the biggest reasons for the postponement and underlined the principle of a condition-based command transfer.

