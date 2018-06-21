S. Korea Bans Canadian Wheat, Flour After Discovery of GMO Strain

South Korea has tightened customs procedures after unapproved genetically modified wheat was discovered at a farm in Canada.



The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced it will tentatively suspend the distribution and sale of Canadian wheat and flour imports, collect them and run tests.



Only those found free of unauthorized genetically modified wheat will be allowed for domestic sale.



Inspections on Canadian wheat and flour products during the import process will also be stepped up to only allow customs clearance for GMO(genetically modified organism) foods that have earned prior approval.



This follows the discovery of GMO wheat(MON 71200) at a farm in the province of Alberta in western Canada.



The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the unauthorized GMO wheat was discovered in the region on June 14th but was not found to have been distributed overseas.