KOICA to Send Science, Medical Support Staff to 12 Nations

The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) will dispatch 21 personnel to provide support in science and technology to 12 countries around the world from mid-July.



South Korean doctors will also be sent to Laos, Bolivia and Tanzania.



Meanwhile, medics will work to improve the medical environment in the countries by educating trainees and offering healthcare services for locals.



The technology support team will conduct joint educational activities and research at think tanks and universities in developing nations such as Cambodia and Ghana.