South Korea and the U.S. have decided to suspend the Ulchi Freedom Guardian(UFG) exercise slated for August amid dialogue efforts to denuclearize North Korea.



The defense ministries of the two nations announced on Tuesday that the allies have decided to suspend "all plans" for the upcoming computer-simulated UFG exercise.



The two sides added that no decision had been made on other joint drills and the two countries would continue consultation on further actions.



The allies have agreed to decide whether to conduct two other major war games -- Key Resolve and Foal Eagle -- after monitoring how North Korea implements its denuclearization.



The suspension of the UFG drill comes after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his plan to end "war games" with Seoul after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week.

[Photo : YONHAP News]