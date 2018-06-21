Pompeo: Trump Agreed to 'Alter' Korean War Armistice at Singapore Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to “alter" the 1953 armistice halting the Korean War in exchange for North Korea’s denuclearization.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday revealed a promise from Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that had not been previously announced.



During a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan, Pompeo said that Kim has made very clear his commitment to fully denuclearize his country.



The secretary said that in return for that, Trump committed to making sure that the U.S. alter the armistice agreement and provide the security assurances that Kim needs.



He did not elaborate on what alterations to the armistice agreement were discussed.



Pompeo, who traveled to Pyongyang twice in the lead-up to the summit, also said he’d “likely travel back before too terribly long” to work on many details following the Trump-Kim meeting.

[Photo : YONHAP News]