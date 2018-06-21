'N. Korean Leader Kim May Visit China Tuesday'

Write : 2018-06-19 08:44:42 Update : 2018-06-19 10:04:32

'N. Korean Leader Kim May Visit China Tuesday'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may visit Beijing as early as Tuesday to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

Citing sources close to the matter, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday that relevant security measures were observed being made in the Chinese capital. 

If Kim visits Beijing, it would be his third trip to China this year following his meetings with Xi in March and May. 

The newspaper said that Kim would use the trip to share the details of his historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and discuss bilateral cooperation with China, adding that Kim appears to be looking to discuss a negotiation strategy as Washington and Pyongyang prepare to hold high-level talks to follow up on their Singapore summit.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>