'S. Korea, Russia to Discuss Joint Projects with N. Korea'

Write : 2018-06-19 09:09:03 Update : 2018-06-19 10:02:22

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Russian President Vladimir Putin will reportedly discuss potential joint economic projects with North Korea.  

According to Russian news agency TASS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told reporters on Monday that Moscow is planning to discuss the matter with Seoul when the presidents meet later this week.

Amid dialogue efforts for the North's denuclearization and prospects for improved ties between Washington and Pyongyang, the leaders of South Korea and Russia are expected to discuss resuming joint projects to link railways, gas pipelines and the electricity grid between the two Koreas and Russia. 

Moon is scheduled to make a four-day state visit to Russia on Thursday for summit talks with Putin.

[Photo : KBS News]

