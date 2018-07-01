Markets Concerned over US-China Trade Dispute

Anchor: Amid rising fears of a trade war between the U.S. and China, the Dow Jones and other key stock market indices plunged sharply Monday. Market observers said if such fears do not subside, uncertainties among emerging economies could grow further.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: A trade dispute between the United States and China smashed U.S. stocks, resulting in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq's steepest losses in over two months.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 300 points to close Monday in the 24-thousand-200 range.



Most key European indices also witnessed a drop of more than two percent.



Investment sentiment contracted amid rumors that the Trump administration is planning to restrict China’s investment in U.S. technologies.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sought to dispel such rumors, writing on his Twitter on Monday that the stories on investment restrictions are not true.



Market analysts, such as Shawn Cruz, are concerned that the downside momentum may not be stopped.



[Sound bite: Shawn Cruz - Strategy Manager, TD Ameritrade]

"I think seeing the Dow slip below that 200-day moving average which has been a very important psychological point where we saw quite a bit of support through a lot of the bouts of volatility we've seen so far this year, once we broke through that, I think you started to see maybe more sellers come in and that added to some of the downside momentum."



Both the U.S. and China have unveiled plans to slap anti-dumping tariffs on each other starting from next Friday.



Over in Korea, consumer confidence dropped to a 14-month low in June. The Bank of Korea(BOK) attributed the drop to a sharp decrease in job growth and renewed concerns about an intensifying U.S.-China trade row.



In the wake of the U.S. market plunge, South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI once during Tuesday’s session lost almost one percent before recovering most of the losses to close point-30 percent lower.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.









