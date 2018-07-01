Trump Expresses Concern about Possibility of China Easing Sanctions

Write : 2018-06-27 08:28:38 Update : 2018-06-27 09:41:06

Trump Expresses Concern about Possibility of China Easing Sanctions

President Donald Trump has expressed concern about the possibility of China easing sanctions against North Korea, while hinting at possible retaliation against Beijing over the U.S.' trade deficit with China. 

Speaking at a Republican rally in South Carolina on Monday, Trump said that China has helped the U.S. with border issues with North Korea, but it would not do so any longer, which would be unfortunate. 

He then stressed the need to address a heavy trade deficit with China, saying that he truly believes in "fair trade." 

Trump’s remarks appear to show his concerns that China could ease its sanctions against North Korea amid negotiations for the North's denuclearization between Washington and Pyongyang. 




[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>