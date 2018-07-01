Trump Expresses Concern about Possibility of China Easing Sanctions

President Donald Trump has expressed concern about the possibility of China easing sanctions against North Korea, while hinting at possible retaliation against Beijing over the U.S.' trade deficit with China.



Speaking at a Republican rally in South Carolina on Monday, Trump said that China has helped the U.S. with border issues with North Korea, but it would not do so any longer, which would be unfortunate.



He then stressed the need to address a heavy trade deficit with China, saying that he truly believes in "fair trade."



Trump’s remarks appear to show his concerns that China could ease its sanctions against North Korea amid negotiations for the North's denuclearization between Washington and Pyongyang.











[Photo : KBS News]