N. Korea Urges Japan Not to Meddle in Denuclearization

North Korea has urged Japan not to meddle in the process of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Ju Yong-chol, councilor at the North's mission to the United Nations, told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday that since Japan is not a state signatory on either the inter-Korean Panmunjeom Declaration or the statement issued after the Washington-Pyongyang summit, it would be "well advised to refrain from poking into others’ business."



The remarks by the North Korean diplomat came in a speech delivered on the first day of the disarmament conference, after representatives of Japan and other countries urged North Korea to step up its denuclearization efforts.









