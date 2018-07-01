N. Korea Urges Japan Not to Meddle in Denuclearization

Write : 2018-06-27 08:40:57 Update : 2018-06-27 08:54:10

N. Korea Urges Japan Not to Meddle in Denuclearization

North Korea has urged Japan not to meddle in the process of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. 

Ju Yong-chol, councilor at the North's mission to the United Nations, told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday that since Japan is not a state signatory on either the inter-Korean Panmunjeom Declaration or the statement issued after the Washington-Pyongyang summit, it would be "well advised to refrain from poking into others’ business."

The remarks by the North Korean diplomat came in a speech delivered on the first day of the disarmament conference, after representatives of Japan and other countries urged North Korea to step up its denuclearization efforts. 




