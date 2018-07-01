38 North: Rapid Infrastructure Improvements at Yongbyon Nuclear Facilities

A U.S. Web site monitoring North Korea says that improvements to the infrastructure at the North’s Yongbyon nuclear test site are continuing at a rapid pace.



According to 38 North on Tuesday, commercial satellite imagery from last Thursday indicates that modifications to the five megawatt plutonium production reactor’s cooling system appear complete, but it's hard to determine the operational status of the reactor.



It added that construction of infrastructure for reactor operations at the Experimental Light Water Reactor also appears complete, but there is no visible evidence yet to suggest that operations have begun.



The site said that continued work at the Yongbyon facility should not be correlated with the North’s pledge to denuclearize, adding that officers can be expected to proceed with business as usual until Pyongyang issues specific orders.

[Photo : YONHAP News]