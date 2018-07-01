'US Upgrading Missile Defense System in Korea Even as War Games Halted'

The chief of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency says that the Pentagon will continue to upgrade missile defense systems on the Korean peninsula to counter ballistic missile threats from Pyongyang.



According to Bloomberg, U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Samuel Greaves made the remarks on Tuesday during a Republican Party event in Washington.



Greaves reportedly said that the U.S. absolutely hopes diplomacy is successful, but must remain vigilant to provide the capability that’s needed.



The remarks come at a time when President Donald Trump announced a halt of "war games," or South Korea-U.S. military drills while negotiations with North Korea are under way.



Greaves added that the Defense Department is sticking with plans to bolster the high-altitude missile interceptor known as THAAD as well as lower-altitude Patriot interceptor batteries deployed on the Korean Peninsula.







[Photo : YONHAP News]