US Senators Introduce Bill to Set 'Stringent' Oversight of N. Korea Talks

Two U.S. senators have introduced a bill calling for stringent congressional oversight of any nuclear deal with North Korea.



The bipartisan legislation -- introduced Tuesday by Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Gardner -- would require President Donald Trump to submit a report to Congress on North Korea’s compliance within 90 days after the bill's enactment, and every 180 days thereafter.



The North Korea Policy Oversight Act of 2018 would require the report to include a summary of ongoing efforts to achieve peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and an assessment of a roadmap toward that goal.



If a nuclear agreement is reached with North Korea, the president would be required to submit it to Congress within five days.



The bill says the U.S. will pursue diplomacy to achieve “complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs” and it should keep sanctions in place until North Korea takes “meaningful and verifiable” actions toward denuclearization.



The bill also says that U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula should not be on the table in negotiations.









[Photo : YONHAP News]