US Defense Chief, Chinese Leaders Reaffirm Importance of CVID

Write : 2018-06-28 08:35:53 Update : 2018-06-28 09:24:30

US Defense Chief, Chinese Leaders Reaffirm Importance of CVID

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and top Chinese leaders on Wednesday reaffirmed the importance of a complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement(CVID) of North Korea's nuclear weapons program. 

During his first visit to Beijing, Mattis held separate talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Politburo Member Yang Jiechi and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe. 

Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said that Secretary Mattis and the Chinese leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues and reaffirmed the importance of the CVID of North Korea.

The spokeswoman said that the two sides also reaffirmed the importance of strategic transparency in the U.S.-China defense relationship. 

In his meeting with Xi, Mattis said that Washington greatly values the relations of the two nations and their military, hoping the two sides will enhance strategic communication and cooperation to avoid conflict and confrontation.

In response, Xi said that both countries’ common interests far outweigh their differences. 


[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>