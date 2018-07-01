US Defense Chief, Chinese Leaders Reaffirm Importance of CVID

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and top Chinese leaders on Wednesday reaffirmed the importance of a complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement(CVID) of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.



During his first visit to Beijing, Mattis held separate talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Politburo Member Yang Jiechi and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe.



Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said that Secretary Mattis and the Chinese leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues and reaffirmed the importance of the CVID of North Korea.



The spokeswoman said that the two sides also reaffirmed the importance of strategic transparency in the U.S.-China defense relationship.



In his meeting with Xi, Mattis said that Washington greatly values the relations of the two nations and their military, hoping the two sides will enhance strategic communication and cooperation to avoid conflict and confrontation.



In response, Xi said that both countries’ common interests far outweigh their differences.







[Photo : YONHAP News]