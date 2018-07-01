UNESCO Urges Japan to Let World Know of Full History of Hashima Island

A UNESCO panel has repeated its calls on Japan to let the world know about the full history on Hashima Island, where Koreans were forced to work during World War Two.



The Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the World Heritage Committee of the UNESCO adopted a statement in a session in Bahrain, after reviewing Japan's follow-up measures promised when its 23 industrial facilities, including those on Hashima Island, were granted heritage status in 2015.



In the statement adopted by a consensus without a vote, the committee recalled the recommendations made to Japan when the heritage status was granted, and urged it to faithfully implement its follow-up measures.



The panel also reiterated remarks by Japan's representative who stated at a formal World Heritage Committee session in 2015 that some Koreans "were brought against their will and were forced to work under severe conditions."



At the time, Tokyo agreed to take appropriate measures to commemorate victims and let people know about the dark history, including the establishment of an "information center."



Japan, however, announced last year that it would set up a think tank-style information center in Tokyo, far from the heritage sites.









[Photo : KBS News]