US Reinstates Sanctions Against Iran

The United States has reinstated sanctions against Iran after quitting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.



According to the Associated Press(AP), the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Wednesday that it had revoked licenses that allowed U.S.-controlled foreign firms to export commercial aircraft parts to Iran as well as permitted Americans to trade in Iranian carpets, pistachios and caviar.



Related firms will have until August sixth to cease all business activities, and violations of the sanctions after the grace-period will be penalized under U.S. laws.



Meanwhile, Iranian oil sanctions will be reimposed on November fourth. The Trump administration is reportedly pushing countries in Europe and Asia to cut their oil imports from Iran to zero by November fourth.



AP said that the largest importer of Iranian oil is China and some close U.S. allies are among the largest importers of Iranian crude oil, including India and South Korea. It said Japan and Turkey also import significant amounts of Iranian oil.







[Photo : KBS News]