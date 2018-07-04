Bolton: US Has Plan to Dismantle N. Korea's Nuke Program Within a Year

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says Washington has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs within a year.



Appearing on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, Bolton said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be discussing with North Korea in the near future how to dismantle all of their weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs within a year.



Pompeo will reportedly visit North Korea on Friday to discuss ways to implement the agreement made at the June 12th summit in Singapore.



Bolton said that U.S. experts have devised a program that, “with North Korean cooperation, with full disclosure of all of their chemical and biological and nuclear programs [and] ballistic missile sites .... physically, we would be able to dismantle the overwhelming bulk of their programs within a year."



He said that if North Korea makes the strategic decision to dismantle its nuclear program and is cooperative, the U.S. can move very quickly, adding it would be to the North's advantage to cooperate to see sanctions lifted quickly and aid from South Korea and Japan start to flow.

[Photo : YONHAP News]