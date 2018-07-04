Trump: N. Korea 'Very Serious' about Denuclearization

U.S. President Donald Trump says he believes North Korea is "very serious" about dismantling its nuclear weapons program, dismissing skepticism over Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearize.



Trump told Fox News in an interview aired Sunday that he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meant it when he committed to denuclearization at their historic meeting in Singapore last month.



Trump also rejected criticism that he gave too many concessions to the North, including the suspension of joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises.



He said that the U.S. gave nothing and what it is going to give is good things, adding North Korea has a tremendous future.







[Photo : KBS News]