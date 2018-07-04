Trump: N. Korea 'Very Serious' about Denuclearization

Write : 2018-07-02 08:46:28 Update : 2018-07-02 09:02:38

Trump: N. Korea 'Very Serious' about Denuclearization

U.S. President Donald Trump says he believes North Korea is "very serious" about dismantling its nuclear weapons program, dismissing skepticism over Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearize. 

Trump told Fox News in an interview aired Sunday that he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meant it when he committed to denuclearization at their historic meeting in Singapore last month.

Trump also rejected criticism that he gave too many concessions to the North, including the suspension of joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises. 

He said that the U.S. gave nothing and what it is going to give is good things, adding North Korea has a tremendous future.


[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>