CNN: US, N. Korean Officials Met Sunday at Panmunjeom

The U.S. State Department has confirmed that a team of U.S. officials led by envoy Sung Kim met with North Korean officials on Sunday at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



CNN issued the report on Monday quoting senior State Department officials, saying that the face-to-face talks were the first between the two countries since the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore last month.



CNN quoted the officials as saying that the talks were held to work on implementing the agreement reached between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Sung Kim is the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines and was one of the key officials dealing with the North Koreans leading up to the Trump-Kim summit. He appears to have met with North Korean officials again to coordinate an agenda ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's imminent visit to the North.



Trump's national security adviser John Bolton said earlier Sunday that Pompeo will be discussing with the North Koreans in the near future the dismantling of their weapons of mass destruction as well as their nuclear and ballistic missile programs.







[Photo : YONHAP News]