Write : 2018-07-02 10:39:17 Update : 2018-07-02 10:58:44

Senior US Diplomat for Asia Susan Thornton to Retire in July

The U.S. State Department says that the senior U.S. diplomat for Asia, Susan Thornton, will retire this month, in the midst of critical negotiations with North Korea. 

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Saturday that Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton has announced her intention to retire from the Foreign Service at the end of July. 

The announcement comes as the U.S. and North Korea are set to launch high-level talks to follow up on the Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month.

Thornton was formally nominated for the senior position in December last year under then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Her departure comes just months after another top diplomat in charge of North Korea policy Joseph Yun retired in February. 


