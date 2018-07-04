Key N. Korean Economic Official Visiting China

North Korea’s vice minister of external economic affairs, Ku Bon-tae, is visiting China amid signs Beijing is moving to ease its sanctions on Pyongyang.



Ku arrived in Beijing on Monday aboard an Air Koryo flight.



During his stay, he is set to meet with government officials and discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in agriculture, railways and electricity as well as the issue of providing aid to the North.



Ku had visited China in 2010 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Expo held in Shanghai. Also that same year, he led an economic and trade delegation to the Northeast Asia Investment and Trade Expo held in Jilin Province.