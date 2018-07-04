Pompeo to Visit N. Korea Thursday for Nuclear Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to North Korea on Thursday for talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



The State Department said in a statement on Monday that Pompeo will visit Pyongyang from Thursday to Saturday "to continue consultations and implement the forward progress" made by the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea at their summit in Singapore last month.



Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang will be followed by a stop in Tokyo, where he is expected to meet with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss their "shared commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea as well as other issues.



The White House also confirmed Pompeo's trip, saying he will depart for North Korea on Thursday to continue negotiations on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.



White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at a regular press briefing that the top U.S. diplomat will meet with the North Korean leader and his team.

