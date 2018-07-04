Axios: Trump May Hold Second N. Korea Summit in New York in Sept.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could reportedly

hold a second summit in New York in September.



U.S. news Web site Axios reported on Monday that officials within the Trump administration are considering holding the meeting to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly convening in September in Trump’s hometown.



However, the report added that the meeting would only be held if Pyongyang shows progress in getting rid of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.



Axios quoted U.S. officials as saying that Trump may hold out a second meeting as a carrot to encourage real movement by the North on the denuclearization issue over the summer.

[Photo : YONHAP News]