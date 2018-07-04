Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to North Korea on Thursday for talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Pompeo is expected to discuss the denuclearization timetable.

"To continue the ongoing and important work of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, Secretary Pompeo will be leaving for North Korea on July 5th to meet with the North Korean leader and his team."



White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Monday announced that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Pyongyang from Thursday to Saturday.



"In the last eight months you haven't seen missile launches, you haven't seen nuclear—you haven't seen the nuclear detonations. And again, these conversations are continuing to evolve. I'm not going to get into the details but I can tell you that progress continues to be made."



He is expected to discuss further details as a follow up to the Washington-Pyongyang summit last month, including setting up a denuclearization timetable.



"And as far as the one year timeline, Ambassador Bolton said if North Korea makes the decision to denuclearize, their ballistics programs could be dismantled in a year. There's great momentum now for positive change and we're moving together for further negotiations. Beyond that I don't have anything for you."



But the visit comes amid various media reports doubtful of Pyongyang's sincerity towards denuclearization which cite leaked information from U.S. intelligence officials.



While declining to confirm any relevant intelligence reports, the spokeswoman noted that progress was made when Washington and Pyongyang officials met at Korea's truce village on Sunday.



Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang will be followed by a stop in Tokyo, where he is expected to meet with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts. The three sides are seeking to declare once again their shared commitment to the "final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.
















