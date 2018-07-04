CNN: US Intel Agency Believes N. Korea Won’t Fully Denuclearize

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency(DIA) reportedly believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un currently has no intention of engaging in a full denuclearization program.



Citing a U.S. government official, CNN reported on Monday that the agency has reached the conclusion after analyzing satellite imagery, electronic intercepts and human intelligence gained from operatives.



The official said that the analysis is being circulated among other U.S. intelligence agencies to see if they concur.



Another official said that the U.S. government plans to present the North with a detailed list of tasks it must undertake to begin the denuclearization process.



A third official said that the DIA believes that Kim may publicly agree to denuclearization to some extent, but that he will in reality hide weapons and infrastructure from the U.S.



Last month, the Washington Post reported that, based on newly obtained evidence, the DIA concluded that North Korea does not intend to fully denuclearize, and instead is considering ways to conceal its nuclear weapons and facilities.

















[Photo : YONHAP News]