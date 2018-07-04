Japan to Buy Lockheed Martin Radar for Aegis Ashore Batteries

Write : 2018-07-03 17:49:33 Update : 2018-07-03 18:18:36

Japan to Buy Lockheed Martin Radar for Aegis Ashore Batteries

Japan will reportedly purchase Lockheed Martin’s advanced radar for its missile defense system that can put the whole Korean Peninsula under its surveillance. 

Media reports state that the Japanese government has decided to buy Lockheed's Long Range Discrimination Radar(LRDR) for the two Aegis Ashore batteries it wants to deploy in Akita and Yamaguchi. The batteries are set to conduct around-the-clock monitoring of the Korean Peninsula beginning in 2023. 

Japan is reportedly looking to introduce the Aegis system in order to strengthen its defense capability against arsenals from North Korea and China. 

According to the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, LRDR uses the same technology as an anti-ballistic missile radar system the U.S. is building in Alaska and can detect missiles more than a thousand kilometers away, twice as extensive as the radar Japan is deploying for its current Aegis system.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>