Japan to Buy Lockheed Martin Radar for Aegis Ashore Batteries

Japan will reportedly purchase Lockheed Martin’s advanced radar for its missile defense system that can put the whole Korean Peninsula under its surveillance.



Media reports state that the Japanese government has decided to buy Lockheed's Long Range Discrimination Radar(LRDR) for the two Aegis Ashore batteries it wants to deploy in Akita and Yamaguchi. The batteries are set to conduct around-the-clock monitoring of the Korean Peninsula beginning in 2023.



Japan is reportedly looking to introduce the Aegis system in order to strengthen its defense capability against arsenals from North Korea and China.



According to the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, LRDR uses the same technology as an anti-ballistic missile radar system the U.S. is building in Alaska and can detect missiles more than a thousand kilometers away, twice as extensive as the radar Japan is deploying for its current Aegis system.

[Photo : YONHAP News]