US State Department Declines to Specify Timeline for N. Korea's Denuclearization

The U.S. State Department has declined to specify a deadline for North Korea's denuclearization ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Pyongyang for nuclear talks.



State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday that while some individuals had given timelines on the North’s denuclearization, the State Department was not going to do so.



Nauert made the remarks when asked to comment on U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton's recent statement that he expects Pompeo to discuss with the North Koreans a plan to dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a year.



Pompeo is slated to visit Pyongyang Thursday to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and flesh out a denuclearization agreement signed by Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump at their Singapore summit last month.



Nauert confirmed that Pompeo has at least a day and a half of meetings planned, adding that the secretary is looking forward to his trip to Pyongyang and that a lot of work is left to be done.

















