Trump: Talks with N. Korea Going Well

Write : 2018-07-04 09:21:37 Update : 2018-07-04 09:33:31

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that talks with North Korea are going well following his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he had “many good conversations with North Korea” and that “all of Asia is thrilled”. 

Trump said that only the opposition party, which includes what he calls fake news, is complaining, adding: "If not for me, we would now be at war with North Korea!"

The tweet comes ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to North Korea for talks on the North's denuclearization with Kim Jong-un. 

Pompeo is slated to visit Pyongyang from Thursday to Saturday to flesh out the nuclear agreement signed by Trump and Kim during their summit meeting in Singapore in June.



[Photo : KBS]

