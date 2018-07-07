N. Korea Designated as Food-shortage Nation Again

The Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) of the United Nations has re-designated North Korea as a country facing a severe food shortage.



In its recent second quarter report on the world's harvest prospects, it included the North among 39 countries in need of outside assistance.



The FAO cited last year's drought, water shortage and international sanctions as reasons for the food shortage in the North.



It estimated that some 641-thousand tons of food need to be imported or covered by external aid this year, up 180-thousand tons from a year earlier.



Also on the list were 31 African countries, in addition to Syria, Iraq and Pakistan.

[Photo : KBS News]