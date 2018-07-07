N. Korea Designated as Food-shortage Nation Again

Write : 2018-07-04 14:29:07 Update : 2018-07-04 14:30:02

N. Korea Designated as Food-shortage Nation Again

The Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) of the United Nations has re-designated North Korea as a country facing a severe food shortage.

In its recent second quarter report on the world's harvest prospects, it included the North among 39 countries in need of outside assistance.

The FAO cited last year's drought, water shortage and international sanctions as reasons for the food shortage in the North.

It estimated that some 641-thousand tons of food need to be imported or covered by external aid this year, up 180-thousand tons from a year earlier. 

Also on the list were 31 African countries, in addition to Syria, Iraq and Pakistan.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>