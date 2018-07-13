U.S. President Donald Trump says he has a "little gift" for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but declined to reveal what it is.



Speaking outside the White House before departing for the NATO summit in Belgium on Tuesday, Trump was asked about reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brought an Elton John CD that includes the song "Rocket Man" to Pyongyang last week to deliver to Kim.



Trump had referred to Kim as "Little Rocket Man" last year when the North was engaging in nuclear and missile tests.



Trump responded that the CD wasn’t presented to Kim and that he still has it, adding that it will be given to the North Korean leader at a later date.



The president also said he has another little gift for Kim and people will find out what that is when he gives it.



Media reports said that Pompeo took along a copy of the British singer's CD that Trump had signed, but he was unable to deliver the gift because he did not meet with Kim during his latest North Korea trip.

[Photo : YONHAP News]