Pompeo Stresses Peaceful Solution to Korean Peninsula Issues

Write : 2018-07-11 08:43:44 Update : 2018-07-11 11:25:53

Pompeo Stresses Peaceful Solution to Korean Peninsula Issues

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stressed the U.S.' commitment to resolving the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons program in a peaceful manner.

The State Department said on Tuesday that Pompeo spoke on the issue in a meeting with American troops in Afghanistan Monday during his unannounced visit to the country.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that the secretary also answered questions from the troops on both internal and global issues including North Korea, in which he underscored the U.S.' commitment to developing a peaceful solution on the Korean Peninsula.

Pompeo met with North Korean officials last week in Pyongyang to flesh out the details of an agreement reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their Singapore summit in June.

The U.S. top diplomat said on Monday that the denuclearization pledge made by Kim to Trump still remains and has been further reinforced.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>