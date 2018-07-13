Pompeo Stresses Peaceful Solution to Korean Peninsula Issues

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stressed the U.S.' commitment to resolving the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons program in a peaceful manner.



The State Department said on Tuesday that Pompeo spoke on the issue in a meeting with American troops in Afghanistan Monday during his unannounced visit to the country.



Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that the secretary also answered questions from the troops on both internal and global issues including North Korea, in which he underscored the U.S.' commitment to developing a peaceful solution on the Korean Peninsula.



Pompeo met with North Korean officials last week in Pyongyang to flesh out the details of an agreement reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their Singapore summit in June.



The U.S. top diplomat said on Monday that the denuclearization pledge made by Kim to Trump still remains and has been further reinforced.

