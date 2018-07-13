Moon Set to Visit Singapore Following India Trip

Write : 2018-07-11 08:58:03 Update : 2018-07-11 14:43:07

President Moon Jae-in will wrap up his India trip and head to Singapore for a three-day state visit on Wednesday afternoon. 

Moon will attend a formal welcoming ceremony on Thursday before meeting with Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and holding summit talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. 

The president's itinerary also includes a signing ceremony for memoranda of understanding and a joint press conference with Prime Minister Lee. 

On the last day of his trip on Friday, Moon will deliver a speech before a 400-strong audience regarding his message of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in Asia.  

It will be the first state visit to Singapore for a South Korean president in 15 years. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

